Kerry Airport in the Running for Travel Award

Oct 21, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Airport in the Running for Travel Award
Kerry Airport is one of the top 3 Irish airports shortlisted for the Irish Travel Trade Awards.

The awards recognise and reward excellence in product and service in the Irish Market as voted for by consumers.

Kerry Airport remained open throughout the pandemic to service emergency air requirements and essential travel on the Dublin-Kerry route.

People are being urged to for Kerry Airport by following the link available on their social media platforms or by clicking here.

Voting for the Irish Travel Trade Awards will end on Monday 25th October 2021.

 

