Kerry Airport given green light for solar farm to supply its own green electricity

Kerry Airport has been granted planning permission for a significant solar farm to supply the airport with its own green energy supply.

Kerry Airport PLC applied for planning permission for the almost 24,000 square-metre solar farm on an existing green area at the airport site in Farranfore.

The airport says this is part of its ongoing commitment to renewable energy.

Advertisement

The proposed development at the airport includes the construction of almost 3,800 photovoltaic panels, or solar panels, on a ground-mounted system.

This is to be constructed on the existing green area between the taxiway and runway at the airport.

A report accompanying the planning application outlined that the solar farm will be operated by a specialist company, Bioenergy Power Systems trading as Enerpower.

Advertisement

The report says the electricity generated by the panels will be used to supply the airport with its own electricity.

It says in the last year, the airport has been supplied with a fleet of electric vehicles, which will be recharged thanks to electricity produced through these solar panels.

The airport says as part of its company mission and values, it strives to operate responsibly and in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Advertisement

It says it recognises the potential impacts associated with climate change and the risks of severe weather events, and it sets aggressive targets for improving energy intensity and thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The airport says since 2021, it has increased its commitment to renewable energy, and these include electric aircraft tugs, electric aircraft refueler, and upgrade of all carpark lighting to low energy LEDs.

The planning report says the culmination of this commitment to carbon reduction is intended to be carried out with the installation of a solar farm, producing at its highest point 2.5 MegaWatt peak.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council has now granted permission for the development, which is expected to take about three to four months to build.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern says they take their responsibility to get to net zero very seriously: