Kerry Airport applies for planning for new aircraft building

Nov 7, 2023 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Airport has applied for planning permission for a new aircraft building.

The proposed extension also includes a private arrivals and departures pick-up area.

The airport is applying to Kerry County Council to construct a new, steel-framed aircraft hangar, with a private arrivals and departures area.

The proposed hangar building includes an internal aircraft standing area, while the arrival and departures area will be served by a covered vehicle entrance.

It’s planned for this building to include a reception and waiting area, as well as a security check zone.

The airport also plans to include access lobbies and sanitary areas in this new building.

The council is due to make a decision on the application by December 14th.

