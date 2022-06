Kerry movie star Michael Fassbender was involved in a motorsport incident in France yesterday.

The actor, who is originally from Killarney, was competing in a qualifying lap for the sports car race, 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The 45-year-old lost control of his vehicle, colliding head on with a barrier.

In a statement on Twitter, Porsche Motorsport reported that Mr Fassbender was okay.