Kenmare’s Star Seafoods has chosen the Alzheimer Society of Ireland of as its corporate partner for June.

Star Seafoods has launched its Don’t Forget Your Salmon Campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the benefits of healthy eating, as well as raise funds for people living with dementia and their families.

In June, Star Seafoods will donate €10 for every kilogram of salmon bought on starseafoods.ie to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.