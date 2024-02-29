Advertisement
News

Kenmare selected for investment to revitalise town centre

Feb 29, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Kenmare selected for investment to revitalise town centre
Share this article

Kenmare has been selected for investment to revitalise the town centre.

The town has been included for the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Town Centre First Suite of Supports for this year.

This will provide up to €30,000 to support the development of a town centre first plan, to revitalise Kenmare town centre.

Advertisement

The Town Centre First Policy, launched on 4 February 2022, is a major cross-government policy that aims to tackle vacancy, combat dereliction and breathe new life into our town centres.

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty, says this funding will allow local voluntary groups to advance their plans for the town.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry TD supports age limit for school bus drivers being extended
Advertisement
Moyvane Community Development Plan 2024-2029 being launched tomorrow evening
Environmental group objects to renewal of Aughinish Alumina’s dredging licence
Advertisement

Recommended

Moyvane Community Development Plan 2024-2029 being launched tomorrow evening
Tralee councillor calls for housing ambition to back up Astellas investment
Carbery Injured In Training As Munster Take On Zebre
Sinn Féin health spokesperson says GPs in rural areas including South Kerry should be paid more
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus