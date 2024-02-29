Kenmare selected for investment to revitalise town centre

Kenmare has been selected for investment to revitalise the town centre.

The town has been included for the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Town Centre First Suite of Supports for this year.

This will provide up to €30,000 to support the development of a town centre first plan, to revitalise Kenmare town centre.

Advertisement

The Town Centre First Policy, launched on 4 February 2022, is a major cross-government policy that aims to tackle vacancy, combat dereliction and breathe new life into our town centres.

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty, says this funding will allow local voluntary groups to advance their plans for the town.