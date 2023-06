A school in Kenmare has written to parents about a man behaving suspiciously outside school grounds this week.

St John’s National School, Kenmare, contacted parents and guardians of all pupils, asking them to speak with their children about staying vigilant around strangers.

It’s understood an approach was made to a pupil, a young girl, after school on Tuesday.

The school says staff would be made aware of the incident, and it assured parents staff will remain alert to same.