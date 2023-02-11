Advertisement
News

Kenmare councillors to write to government calling for grant scheme for electric vehicle chargers

Feb 11, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Kenmare councillors to write to government calling for grant scheme for electric vehicle chargers Kenmare councillors to write to government calling for grant scheme for electric vehicle chargers
Share this article

Kerry County Council will write to the Government calling for a grant scheme for electric vehicle charging point installations.

It follows a motion at the recent Kenmare municipal district meeting, by Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael Cahill.

Cllr Cahill says more tourist accommodation should have electric vehicle charging on site, especially in Kerry.

Advertisement

He said a grant scheme would facilitate more electric car use, alleviate pressure on existing charging points and boost tourism in the county.

Elected members moved to write to the Ministers for Transport and Tourism.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus