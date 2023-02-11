Kenmare councillors to write to government calling for grant scheme for electric vehicle chargers

Kerry County Council will write to the Government calling for a grant scheme for electric vehicle charging point installations.

It follows a motion at the recent Kenmare municipal district meeting, by Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael Cahill.

Cllr Cahill says more tourist accommodation should have electric vehicle charging on site, especially in Kerry.

He said a grant scheme would facilitate more electric car use, alleviate pressure on existing charging points and boost tourism in the county.

Elected members moved to write to the Ministers for Transport and Tourism.