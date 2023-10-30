Advertisement
News

Kenmare councillor asks for clarity on funding Bord Bia receives from Department of Agriculture

Oct 30, 2023 12:20 By radiokerrynews
Kenmare councillor asks for clarity on funding Bord Bia receives from Department of Agriculture
Cllr Dan McCarthy (Non-Party) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A Kenmare councillor has described the relationship between the Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia as layered in bureaucracy.

Independent councillor, Dan McCarthy says that almost every scheme for farmers now requires membership to the Irish food board.

He raised a motion at the county council meeting, asking to seek clarification from the Department of Agriculture on how much funding it gives Bord Bia annually.

Advertisement

Cllr McCarthy says he can’t understand why farmers have to be members of Bord Bia to qualify for certain grants.

He believes the Department of Agriculture should run courses for people explaining about such funding and drawing down grants.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Status yellow rain warning issued for Kerry
Advertisement
Over 270 badgers culled in Kerry so far this year
Council to erect sign in Castleisland discouraging HGV’s from using L2032 road
Advertisement

Recommended

Status yellow rain warning issued for Kerry
Over 270 badgers culled in Kerry so far this year
Council to erect sign in Castleisland discouraging HGV’s from using L2032 road
Leicester Premier League winner retires
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus