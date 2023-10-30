Kenmare councillor asks for clarity on funding Bord Bia receives from Department of Agriculture

A Kenmare councillor has described the relationship between the Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia as layered in bureaucracy.

Independent councillor, Dan McCarthy says that almost every scheme for farmers now requires membership to the Irish food board.

He raised a motion at the county council meeting, asking to seek clarification from the Department of Agriculture on how much funding it gives Bord Bia annually.

Cllr McCarthy says he can’t understand why farmers have to be members of Bord Bia to qualify for certain grants.

He believes the Department of Agriculture should run courses for people explaining about such funding and drawing down grants.