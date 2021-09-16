Keep Discovering staycation campaign focuses on Kerry today

Kerry is being promoted today as a location for staycations this autumn and winter.

Fáilte Ireland’s Keep Discovering campaign is focusing on Kerry today, with the Keep Discovering Kerry ad airing on national television and on social media.

The ad features several key locations and experiences including Dingle Cookery School Catch and Cook Experience, the Lakes of Killarney, and Skellig Michael.

Fáilte Ireland is also advertising across corporate online channels, such as WeTransfer and LinkedIn, targeting consumers during their working day.