KDYS launches facility allowing contact between children and parents in family law proceedings

KDYS is launching a new facility in Killarney today to support people engaged in child and family law proceedings.

It’ll create a homely environment for contact between parents and children, and comes as KDYS has provided Tusla-funded supervised family access for the past two years.

The Family Centre in KDYS Youth Centre Killarney has come about following the allocation of funds from the Late Late Toy Show Appeal.

This is funding a social care staff, to facilitate contact between parents and children who are involved in child and family law proceedings.

The new facility creates a family home environment, with space for play and a fully functioning kitchen, allowing more meaningful and natural quality contact between children and their families.

The family centre will deliver different levels of support, tailored to each individual family’s needs, and informed by directions from the court.

KDYS has plans to offer this service on a county-wide basis, subject to demand and attracting additional funding.

For the past two years, KDYS has been providing Tusla-funded supervised family access to children and parents, to support meaningful contact between biological parents and children in the care system.