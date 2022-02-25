KCC to raise safety issue on dangerous mid-Kerry junction with TII

Kerry County Council has said it will raise the issue of road markings on a dangerous junction in Killorglin with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Members of the Kenmare Municipal District were told that the markings at Tullig Cross Upper are in compliance with the traffic signs manual, however, after a deputation from a local resident, he said he will push the matter with the TII.

The junction in question is on the N70 Ring of Kerry route between Killorglin and Glenbeigh and, according to local councillors and residents, has a significant history of accidents occurring there.

As the road approaches the bend, it has long broken white lines which indicate an upcoming bend, a crest or a hill. However, it is legal to overtake on these lines, which locals say will eventually result in a fatality.

Roisín Eaton, who lives locally and addressed the meeting of the Kenmare MD, survived a crash on the bend after someone tried to overtake her in 2015. She says there should be no confusion over the rules of that part of the road and the markings should be changed to a solid white line.

However, according to the executive, there is no history of road traffic collisions on that stretch of road with the Road Safety Authority, leading Ms Eaton and councillors to question the rate of communication between gardaí and the authority.

Councillor John Francis Flynn proposed that the council write to the gardaí to request the history of accidents on that road and that the TII ask gardaí to update the number of incidents on the road.

Kenmare MD engineer Pádraig Teahan says he will relay the concerns to the TII.

