KCC to begin transition to electric fleet

Kerry County Council is to begin transitioning its fleet to electric vehicles.

Councillors at the monthly meeting yesterday were given an update on the local authority’s plans to combat climate change by reducing carbon emissions.

Director of Services John Breen says a number of changes will be made, including allowing the installation of electric vehicle charge points in its car parks and housing developments.

The council will ensure all 40 of its buildings and bases around the county will use sustainable practices in terms of waste, water and energy management. It will also start the electrification of its fleet by purchasing 15 EVs to replace low-mileage vehicles.

In relation to catering for the growing demand for multi EV charging points, John Breen says the council will take on the role of facilitator, as opposed to provider.