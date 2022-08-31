Advertisement
News

KCC confirms Rathmore roadworks are due to resume in coming days

Aug 31, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
KCC confirms Rathmore roadworks are due to resume in coming days KCC confirms Rathmore roadworks are due to resume in coming days
Share this article

Kerry County Council has confirmed the roadworks in Rathmore are due to resume on site in the coming days.

Roadstone Ltd is the contractor of the project and they’ve informed the council they’re working proactively to address the temporary delay on the project.

It comes as works halted on the 1.2-million-euro village safety enhancement scheme this week due to a reported issue with costs.

Advertisement

The project is nearing completion with the bulk of the road resurfacing nearly finished however work is to be done on the footpaths, pavements and public lighting.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus