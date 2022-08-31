KCC confirms Rathmore roadworks are due to resume in coming days

Kerry County Council has confirmed the roadworks in Rathmore are due to resume on site in the coming days.

Roadstone Ltd is the contractor of the project and they’ve informed the council they’re working proactively to address the temporary delay on the project.

It comes as works halted on the 1.2-million-euro village safety enhancement scheme this week due to a reported issue with costs.

The project is nearing completion with the bulk of the road resurfacing nearly finished however work is to be done on the footpaths, pavements and public lighting.