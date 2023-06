Kerry Businesswomen's Network is hosting a unique event to shine a spotlight on its members.

The digital exhibition will tell the stories and achievements of female founders, who have established thriving businesses in Kerry.

It’ll officially open at Anam Centre in Killarney on Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30pm at an event which must be booked on www.kbn.ie or Eventbrite https://KBNRemarkablewomen.eventbrite.ie

On Friday, however, it’ll be open to the public to attend for free.