Kayaking taster sessions available for women in Kerry

Jul 30, 2023 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kayaking taster sessions available for women in Kerry
Kayaking taster sessions are on offer for women in Kerry.

This is a part of HER Outdoors Week, which takes place nationally from the 14th to 20th to August.

Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership are providing kayaking taster sessions for women.

These sessions will take place in Listowel on Saturday the 19th and in Killorglin on Sunday the 20th of August.

There will be three different time slots to choose from, 10am, 12.15pm and 2.30pm.

The cost of these tasters is €10 per person, plus booking fee and early booking is advised.

