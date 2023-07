The Rose of Tralee has announced a female co-host for this year's TV selection.

Kathryn Thomas will join Daithi O'Se to co-present this years TV coverage of the festival next month.

32 Roses from as far away as Canada, Australia and New Zealand will take to the stage at the Kerry Sports Academy in the Munster Technological University on August 21st and 22nd.

Kathryn told the Irish Examiner she is 'honoured' and 'excited' to be co-hosting the show which she grew up watching.

