Justice Minister called on to issue statement after Kerry businessman injured in “violent assault” in prison

Feb 25, 2025 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Justice Minister called on to issue statement after Kerry businessman injured in "violent assault" in prison
The Minister for Justice is being calling on to issue a statement after a Kerry businessman was injured in what’s being described as a “very violent assault” in prison.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, pleaded guilty to two charges in October connected with the seizure of 540 kilograms of crystal meth at Cork Port in February 2024.

He admitted to the importation of the drugs into Cork Port in October 2023, and facilitating the activities of a criminal organisation between October 2023 and February 2024.

Mr McDonnell suffered a broken jaw after what his solicitor Padraig O’Connell says was a very violent assault in Portlaoise Prison.

Mr O’Connell says he is seeking a safety plan for his client who he says deserves to be protected in prison:

Nathan McDonnell is due to be sentenced in the Special Criminal Court on Friday for his role in the State’s largest ever crystal meth seizure.

His solicitor Padraig O’Connell says the sentencing will go ahead on Friday, although Mr McDonnell may not be in attendance.

He says his client was let down by the State and requires an operation to treat his injuries sustained in the assault:

Radio Kerry has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.

