It's being reported that Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell has been the subject on a assault in Portlaoise Prison.

Mr McDonnell is due to be sentenced later this week in relation to his role in the importation of crystal meth valued at an estimated €32m.

The Special Criminal Court heard that he had allowed his business premises be used to store a machine in which the drugs were being concealed.

Advertisement

Journalist Nicola Tallant is reporting that Mr McDonnell was the subject of an assault in Portlaoise Prison, and is currently receiving treatment.

Radio Kerry has contacted the Irish Prison Service for comment.