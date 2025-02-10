Special Criminal Court hears Tralee businessman played important role in storing and exporting crystal meth for organised crime gang

The Special Criminal Court has heard a Tralee businessman played an important role in storing and exporting half a tonne of crystal meth for an organised crime gang.

The sentencing hearing of 44 year old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, heard evidence today on the two charges to which he's pleaded guilty.

These are the importation of crystal meth into Cork port in October 2023, and facilitating an organised crime group between October 2023 and February 2024.

The court heard it was a Kerry based, transnational organised crime group which he facilitated, by storing the drugs in Ballyseedy Garden Centre, and then arranging for them to be exported to Australia.

Nathan McDonnell was arrested in February 2024 after the seizure of 540 kilograms of crystal meth in Cork Port.

This rose from an investigation by Kerry Gardaí of over a year into the activities of a locally based transnational organised crime gang, headed by what was described as a named individual in court.

This individual was later named in court by senior counsel for the defence Michael Bowman as James Leen, who will stand trial on five charges, including that he directed the activities of a criminal organisation within the state.

Mr Leen's legal team has previously indicated he will contest all charges.

The court heard this local gang has connections with the notorious Sinaloa cartel in Mexico, one of the biggest drug cartels in the world.

The court heard today that McDonnell played an important role in the operation to traffic crystal meth from Ireland to Australia, first by storing it at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, and then by arranging for it to be shipped to Australia.

The drugs were concealed inside a powerful electromagnetic separator, which was purpose-built to hide the drugs, and had to be cut open with angle grinders and chemical torches.

The court heard McDonnell was doing this as he was intimidated by, and in fear of, this named individual, and his businesses were failing financially.

The defence asked the court to take into account his cooperation, the fact there was no evidence he knew the contents of the machine, his guilty plea, and the significant impact on his family, some of whom were present in court.

He will be sentenced later this month.