The Special Criminal Court will today hear evidence in the sentencing hearing of Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell.

44-year-old Mr McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, pleaded guilty to importing drugs into Ireland and facilitating a criminal organisation.

His sentencing hearing on those two counts was adjourned before Christmas, as the presiding judges were needed at other cases.

Mr McDonnell pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with the largest seizure of crystal meth in the history of the state.

This took place at Cork Port on 16th February last year, where around 550 kilograms of meth were seized from inside a metal separator machine.

Nathan McDonnell admitted to importing crystal meth into Cork Port in October 2023, with the value of the drug greater than €13,000, and participating in the activities of a criminal organisation between 16th October 2023 and 12th February 2024.

His sentencing hearing was due to take place in December, but the Honourable Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo told the Special Criminal Court that the case would not go ahead because of pressure on the courts.

Mr Justice Naidoo said this had been conveyed to legal teams beforehand, but gardaí, legal representatives, and members of Mr McDonnell’s family had all travelled to Dublin in the belief the case would go ahead.

The case was briefly mentioned in the Special Criminal Court in January, when it was fixed for hearing later this morning.

It’s expected that Garda evidence and cross examination, as well as submissions by the prosecution and defence, altogether could take up to two hours.

Mr McDonnell has already spent almost exactly a year in custody while on remand, but it’s expected the judges will need time to consider the evidence and may not hand down a full sentence today.

McDonnell’s co-accused, 42-year-old James Leen, of Kilmorna, Listowel, is set for trial in the Special Criminal Court on five charges in October this year.