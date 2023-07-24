Just under 15% of national salmon catch last year in Kerry

Just under 15% of all salmon caught in Ireland last year were caught in Kerry.

That’s according to Inland Fisheries Ireland’s Wild Salmon and Sea Trout Statistics Report 2022, which showed 7.3% of the overall salmon catch was on the River Laune.

There were just under 2,000 commercial salmon catches in Kerry last year, with 23% of the overall national commercial catch on the River Laune, and 13% in Castlemaine Fishery.

Advertisement

61 of the 63 commercial sea trout catch of over 40cm were in Kerry, with 43 on the Laune.

In River Laune, 31% of salmon angling catch was by spinner, 24% by worm, 21% by fly, prawn and shrimp was 1%, and 23% was caught by another method.