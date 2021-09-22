Advertisement
Just over 3,500 Kerry people on PUP

Sep 22, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Just over 3,500 Kerry people on PUP
The number of people in Kerry claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has decreased slightly.

The Department of Social Protection says this week (up to September 21st), 3,517 people in Kerry are getting PUP, as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That’s a drop of 115 people compared to the previous week (3,632).

Up to September 21st, 69 more Kerry people claimed the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or needing to self-isolate; the total number of people who have claimed this benefit in the county stands at 4,019.

 

