Just one in four businesses aware of eInvoicing as way of improving cash flow

Just one in four businesses are aware of eInvoicing as a way of improving cash flow, increasing cybersecurity, and simplifying business operations.

That’s according to the Business to Business Barometer report by Behaviours & Attitudes, which was commissioned by technology company, Celtrino.

It found only 5% of businesses are aware of the Government sponsored eInvoicing platform, PEPPOL - Pan-European Public Procurement On-Line.

This automates and secures transactions, such as eInvoicing, between government bodies and their suppliers, while also allowing businesses to improve cash flow, get paid on time, and to reduce the risk of cyber fraud.

The PEPPOL network was introduced by the Irish government over 2019-2020, as part of a European strategy, mandating all government departments and public service bodies to become eInvoice compliant.

Celtrino is Ireland’s leading provider of digital eInvoicing and a PEPPOL Access Point Certified Provider.

It’s one of several indigenous companies that have helped public service bodies implement the required digital infrastructure.

It’s also offering all Irish suppliers 12 months free use of their Peppol Connect Application to send eInvoices to any government or public sector body.