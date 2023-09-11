Junior Minister says proposed media levy must not be business as usual for RTÉ

The introduction of a media levy to replace the TV licence fee, can’t be business as usual in terms of RTÉ.

That’s according to Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, who was reacting to reports of a universal media levy being considered by government.

He believes, if introduced, RTÉ must not benefit overwhelmingly from it as it had from the TV licence fee.

Advertisement

The Fine Gael TD says that independent broadcasters should receive a greater share of funding under any new scheme.