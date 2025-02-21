Advertisement
News

Junior Minister Michael Healy-Rae says regulations relaxed in terms of thinning and clearing licences

Feb 21, 2025 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Junior Minister Michael Healy-Rae says regulations relaxed in terms of thinning and clearing licences
Photo: Kerry County Council
Share this article

Regulations are being relaxed which will mean people issued with a licence to thin trees from the Department of Agriculture will also be able to clear the trees under the same licence.

Junior Minister in the Department of Agriculture with responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture Michael Healy-Rae says his department is working pro-actively.

He says those who have a thinning licence now won;t have to apply for a clearning licence to clear the forestry.

Advertisement

Minister of State Healy-Rae says his department is working quickly to support farmers:

 

Advertisement

Last month, it emerged the Department of Integration had told 60 Ukrainian refugees living in the Golf Hotel in Ballybunion that they must leave the accommodation.

It was understood that people seeking international protection would be moved into the Golf Hotel.

However, the decision was delayed.

Advertisement

Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae says the Ukrainians who are currently living in Ballybunion will remain there for the moment to allow children continue their schooling:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Derelict site owners in Kerry “getting the message” since CPO intentions published
Advertisement
Settlement payments made by Kerry Dairy Ireland to end leading milk price dispute
Closure of New Look should be wake-up call for government to help the high street
Advertisement

Recommended

Derelict site owners in Kerry “getting the message” since CPO intentions published
Settlement payments made by Kerry Dairy Ireland to end leading milk price dispute
Closure of New Look should be wake-up call for government to help the high street
English clubs discover Champions League opponents
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus