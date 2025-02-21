Junior Minister Michael Healy-Rae says regulations relaxed in terms of thinning and clearing licences

Regulations are being relaxed which will mean people issued with a licence to thin trees from the Department of Agriculture will also be able to clear the trees under the same licence.

Junior Minister in the Department of Agriculture with responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture Michael Healy-Rae says his department is working pro-actively.

He says those who have a thinning licence now won;t have to apply for a clearning licence to clear the forestry.

Minister of State Healy-Rae says his department is working quickly to support farmers:

Last month, it emerged the Department of Integration had told 60 Ukrainian refugees living in the Golf Hotel in Ballybunion that they must leave the accommodation.

It was understood that people seeking international protection would be moved into the Golf Hotel.

However, the decision was delayed.

Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae says the Ukrainians who are currently living in Ballybunion will remain there for the moment to allow children continue their schooling: