Junior Finance Minister wants to help Credit Unions to broaden their financial offering

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance says she wants to help Credit Unions to develop their product, particularly a broader range of mortgages.

Junior Minister Jennifer Carroll-McNeill is addressing the Credit Union Development Association's annual conference which opens in Killarney today.

She has responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance.

Junior Minister Carroll-McNeill says this is a time of opportunity for Credit Unions, which are an integral part of local communities.

She says she wants to see them broadening their financial offering:

Junior Minister Jennifer Carroll-McNeill says it’s very important for female politicians, who’ve been subjected to abuse, to know they’ve the support of their male counterparts.

A man was given a suspended sentence for harassing the Fine Gael TD and she has also been harassed by another man.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Deputy Brendan Griffin attended court with his party colleague at the time.

Speaking yesterday, Junior Minister Carroll-McNeill stated how much that support meant to her: