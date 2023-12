June was the hottest month on average in Kerry in 2023.

Figures from Met Éireann for Valentia Observatory show the mercury generally reached 16.4 degrees Celsius during the month.

That’s up from an average of 13.7 degrees Celsius in June 2022.

Apart from June, temperatures for each month in 2023 at Valentia Observatory were generally similar to other years.

January recorded the lowest mean temperature, at 7.7 degrees Celsius.