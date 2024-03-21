The father of a Kerry businessman, charged in connection with the country’s largest ever crystal meth seizure, has offered to put forward his life savings to stand bail for his son.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, was charged with possession of almost 550kg of crystal meth at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between last October and the middle of last month.

41-year-old James Leen, of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, faces one charge of possession of the same drug, and one charge of importing the drug on October 16th.

In the High Court today, Ms Justice Karen O’Connor heard submissions from the state and from Mr McDonnell’s defence during his bail hearing.

It’s alleged that Mr McDonnell had in his possession the almost 550kg of crystal meth at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, concealed inside a machine purpose-built to conceal the drugs, which arrived from Mexico.

The District Court previously heard Mr McDonnell admitted he was to be paid €150,000 to store the container, which was destined for Australia, but he denies any knowledge of or involvement with drugs.

Having been refused bail in the District Court, he made an application to the High Court which was heard today before Ms Justice O’Connor.

Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson of Tralee station confirmed to Theresa Lowe BL, for the State, that he was objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the case and he had flight risk concerns.

Ms Justice O'Connor noted submissions from defence counsel Keith Brannigan.

Nathan McDonnell's father, Michael McDonnell, told the court he was willing to stand bail for his son and offered €100,000 from his life savings as a surety.

Ms Justice O'Connor said, "The allegations in this case are in respect of very serious offending," and she wanted to consider the matter.

She will deliver her ruling on Tuesday.

41-year-old Mr Leen was also refused bail in the District Court, where it was alleged that he is a senior logistics figure for a transnational, organised crime gang, who is highly involved with the upper tiers of that organisation.

The state claimed in the District Court that he is a serious flight risk, who could flee the jurisdiction beyond the reach of gardaí.

His bail application to the High Court was also listed before Ms Justice O’Connor today, but Mr Leen asked, via counsel, to defer his application until next Thursday.

The two men are both also due to appear again at Tralee District Court on March 27th.