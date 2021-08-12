Joyride filming in Kerry wraps

A feature film, starring Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman, has wrapped on location in Kerry.

Joyride, which was shot around the county, employed over 100 people in the production over five weeks.

Students at Kerry College in Monavalley also secured vital experience on the set.

Advertisement

Screenwriter from Tralee, Ailbhe Keogan paid tribute to the efforts of the Kerry Film Office to help her realise her ambition to shoot the movie here.

The feature film, produced by Subotica was funded by Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland and Ingenious.

It’s hoped the film will lead to more productions being shot in the county.