Journalism students secure paid placements in local stations including Radio Kerry

Nov 1, 2023 17:25 By radiokerrynews
Journalism students secure paid placements in local stations including Radio Kerry
Ten journalism graduates have landed paid placements in local radio stations, including in Radio Kerry.

This year's Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme will see people from seven third level institutions working in stations nationwide.

Eight of the ten who took part in the programme last year are now working full time in the sector.

Katelyn Galvin, who undertook the digital journalism and radio broadcasting course in the Kerry College, will do her placement in Radio Kerry.

The other placements are in Dublin, Clare, Cork, Louth, Galway, and Longford.

Sinead Crowley from Coimisiún na Meán says the programme aims to give young people real-life experience in radio:

