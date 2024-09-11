James Hotel owners granted planning to change property from guesthouse to hotel status

The owners of the James Hotel in Tralee town centre have had to re-apply for permission to Kerry County Council, to get their property classed as a hotel instead of a guesthouse.

It comes following the discovery of a Fáilte Ireland regulation, which requires the property to have received planning permission as a hotel.

The property in question is located at Bridge Street, Tralee and has been trading as The James Hotel since it opened in December 2023.

Roscar Properties Limited originally applied in 2018 for permission for a 26-bedroom guesthouse, bar, restaurant and commercial unit.

However, an issue came to light recently, when completing an application to register the property with Failte Ireland.

The issue is in relation to the use of the word 'guesthouse' and not 'hotel' in the original planning application.

The owners subsequently applied for permission to retain 'change of use' to the property at 42-45 Bridge Street, Tralee previously a 26-bedroom guesthouse, to a 26 bedroom hotel.

In a letter to the local authority, the applicants say this is not a significant change in use of the property, as the business currently operating from the property at Bridge Street will not change.

They say the main purpose of this application is to fix a clerical error in the original application.

Kerry County Council has granted the request.