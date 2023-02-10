Jam Media recruiting for 80 roles, as first movie included in Berlin film festival

The future of the animated production industry in Ireland is extremely bright.

That’s according to one of the founders of Jam Media, John Rice; who is from Abbeydorney.

He says the sector has experienced a boom due to streaming in recent years.

Advertisement

Jam Media recently released their first feature length animation "A Greyhound of a girl", which includes the voice of Oscar nominee, Brendan Gleeson; and will be part of the Berlin film festival.

Mr Rice says the rise in streaming services and their production of animated films, has led to Jam Media expanding and recruiting for 80 new positions.

Advertisement

John Rice says Jam Media are recruiting for 80 positions in a number of roles, including - animators, compositors, story board artists, layout artists, technicians, editors, movie makers.

Advertisement

Further details on available roles and how to apply can be found here

A number of courses within the animation field are available to study in Kerry, these include;

Advertisement

Animation, Visual Effects and Motion Design at MTU Kerry. Further information on this course can be found here

Animation (Creative Media) at Kerry College, Clash campus. More details can be found can be found here