Advertisement
News

Jam Media recruiting for 80 roles, as first movie included in Berlin film festival

Feb 10, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Jam Media recruiting for 80 roles, as first movie included in Berlin film festival Jam Media recruiting for 80 roles, as first movie included in Berlin film festival
Jam Media’s executive producer is John Rice, who is from Abbeydorney
Share this article

The future of the animated production industry in Ireland is extremely bright.

That’s according to one of the founders of Jam Media, John Rice; who is from Abbeydorney.

He says the sector has experienced a boom due to streaming in recent years.

Advertisement

Jam Media recently released their first feature length animation "A Greyhound of a girl", which includes the voice of Oscar nominee, Brendan Gleeson; and will be part of the Berlin film festival.

Mr Rice says the rise in streaming services and their production of animated films, has led to Jam Media expanding and recruiting for 80 new positions.

Advertisement

 

 

John Rice says Jam Media are recruiting for 80 positions in a number of roles, including - animators, compositors, story board artists, layout artists, technicians, editors, movie makers.

Advertisement

Further details on available roles and how to apply can be found here

 

A number of courses within the animation field are available to study in Kerry, these include;

Advertisement

Animation, Visual Effects and Motion Design at MTU Kerry. Further information on this course can be found here

Animation (Creative Media) at Kerry College, Clash campus. More details can be found can be found here

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus