Irish Water signs contract to begin construction on East Kerry sewerage scheme

A contract has been signed by Irish Water to begin construction on the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme.

The news was confirmed at today's meeting of Killarney Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council officials said it'll begin in late summer.

Advertisement

The scheme was first proposed over 14 years ago.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae is welcoming the news.

The scheme - consisting of six kilometres of sewers - will provide a new sewer collection system for Kilcummin village, that will ensure wastewater from the village is treated appropriately.

Advertisement

Once operational, the new sewerage scheme will connect into Killarney town's sewer network where it'll be collected and transferred to the Killarney wastewater treatment plant.

Irish Water withdrew its compulsory purchase order last month after reaching agreement with the landowner for the project.

Coffey Construction has been appointed contractor for the scheme.

Advertisement

Irish Water says the new Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme will also improve water quality in the River Deenagh and Lough Leane.

The entire project is due to be completed in 2024.