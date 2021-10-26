Irish Water says boil water notice in north Kerry should be lifted in eight days

Irish Water says it will be around eight days until a boil water notice in north Kerry can be lifted.

Over two weeks ago, the notice was put in place affecting around 3,500 people served by the Ardfert North (Ballyheigue) Water Supply Scheme and several smaller schemes in the region.

It was after cryptosporidium was detected in the supply; Irish Water has sent away samples to be genotyped to help identify the source.

A UV treatment unit, which inactivates cryptosporidium, will be installed on November 1st.

Assets Operations Lead with Irish Water, Ian O'Mahony, says this is a very strong barrier which will prevent such a notice having to be issued again: