Irish Water confirms there are no water quality issues in Kerry

Irish Water has confirmed there are no water quality issues in Kerry.

Sean Laffey of Irish Water was before a meeting of Kerry County Council to provide an update on projects and planned works for the county.

He was questioned about water quality in Kerry following the revelation that contaminated water came from a plant in Gorey, Co Wexford.

It's emerged that 52 people became ill from drinking contaminated water that had come from a plant in Gorey.

Separately, the Ballymore Eustace plant produced unsafe drinking water for a period of 10 hours one day last month.

At the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, Independent councillor Brendan Cronin asked Sean Laffey if Irish Water could give a guarantee that Kerry's public drinking water is at the proper quality and is being monitored properly, in light of these two incidents up the country.

Mr Laffey told Cllr Cronin there was no issue with water quality in Kerry, adding the county's water is tested over and above the statutory minimum requirements.

He said Irish Water, the EPA and HSE have all been informed straight away of any issue that's ever occurred in Kerry.

In relation to the issue in Gorey, Sean Laffey said it was down to the fact that relevant statutory authorities, including Irish Water, were not informed there was an issue at the time.

He said they were looking at putting measures in place to ensure that doesn't happen again.