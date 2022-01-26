Advertisement
Irish Rail says Tralee steam train turntable unlikely to operate in 2022

Jan 26, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Irish Rail says Tralee steam train turntable unlikely to operate in 2022
Casement Station - Pic by Green Party representative Anluan Dunne
Irish Rail says a steam train turntable in Tralee is unlikely to be in operation during 2022.

Green Party representative Anluan Dunne says old steel freight wagons in Casement Station are to be removed in the coming days, allowing a line connecting to a locomotive turntable to be cleared.

He says this is great news for the town, as it’ll allow the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland (RPSI) to run heritage steam train services to Tralee.

Irish Rail says the freight wagons will be removed shortly.

However, it doesn’t believe the turntable will be back in operation to allow stream trains this year. Irish Rail will work with the RPSI to enable the steam train service to restart in the future.

Casement Station - Pic by Green Party representative Anluan Dunne

 

