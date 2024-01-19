Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation launches new Kerry branch

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has launched a new branch to represent health workers in Kerry.

The new INMO branch will represent over 1,400 nurses and midwives working in the public and private sector in Kerry.

Co-Chairperson of the Kerry branch, Connie O’Leary, said the amalgamation of all INMO branches in Kerry has been on the cards for some time, and is a welcome development.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation General Secretary Phil Ní Shéaghdha, who’s from Ventry, says this will ensure nurses and midwives in Kerry have a strong forum in which to advocate issues they face.

The new Kerry branch was launched yesterday evening at the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney.