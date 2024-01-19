Advertisement
News

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation launches new Kerry branch

Jan 19, 2024 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation launches new Kerry branch
Share this article

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has launched a new branch to represent health workers in Kerry.

The new INMO branch will represent over 1,400 nurses and midwives working in the public and private sector in Kerry.

Co-Chairperson of the Kerry branch, Connie O’Leary, said the amalgamation of all INMO branches in Kerry has been on the cards for some time, and is a welcome development.

Advertisement

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation General Secretary Phil Ní Shéaghdha, who’s from Ventry, says this will ensure nurses and midwives in Kerry have a strong forum in which to advocate issues they face.

The new Kerry branch was launched yesterday evening at the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney.

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man further remanded on bail in connection with over €35,000 drugs seizure in Castleisland
Advertisement
Extra resources sought for Kerry due to high number of refugees and asylum seekers
Further delay in report into death of woman following childbirth at UHK
Advertisement

Recommended

Man further remanded on bail in connection with over €35,000 drugs seizure in Castleisland
Kerry FC beaten by Galway
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry to announce team today for NFL opener
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus