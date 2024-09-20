Advertisement
Irish language planning officer to be appointed in Tralee

Sep 20, 2024 09:47 By radiokerrynews
Irish language planning officer to be appointed in Tralee
An Irish language planning officer is to be appointed for Tralee.

A service level agreement has been signed between the Kerry Education and Training Board and Glór na Gael, which is an organisation responsible for promoting the Irish language.

The agreement relates to the employment and management of a Language Planning Officer for Plean Teanga Thrá Lí.

Tralee is recognised as a Gaeltacht service town, providing public services, leisure, social, and commercial facilities for the Gaeltacht areas of Corca Dhuibhne and Uíbh Ráthach.

The Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga position for Tralee is open for applications, with more information available on the Radio Kerry website.

All information regarding the job specification is available at www.glornangael.ie/foluntais.

