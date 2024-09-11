Advertisement
News

Almost 550 homes in Kerry Gaeltacht areas listed on Airbnb while 0 available for long-term rent

Sep 11, 2024 13:57 By radiokerrynews
Almost 550 homes in Kerry Gaeltacht areas listed on Airbnb while 0 available for long-term rent
Share this article

Almost 550 houses were listed on Airbnb in Kerry’s Gaeltacht areas this summer, while none were available for long-term rental.

That’s according to investigative journalist Kevin Magee, whose programme on the housing crisis in Irish speaking areas airs tonight on TG4 (at 9.30).

'Níl Aon Tinteán' examines the chronic shortage of long-term rentals in Gaeltacht regions, including two areas in Kerry, Corca Dhuibne and Úibh Ráthaigh (Iveragh).

Advertisement

Mr Magee says in August there were 385 properties listed to let in Corca Dhuibne on Airbnb; 158 were listed on the site in Úibh Ráthaigh.

However, there were no properties available for long term rent in either of these areas.

Kevin Magee believes measure addressing similar issues in Welsh-speaking parts of Wales could be introduced here.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tributes paid to man who died in workplace accident in West Kerry
Advertisement
Judge urges state to progress case against accused serial fraudster Samantha Cookes
Four candidates for Fine Gael Kerry election convention
Advertisement

Recommended

Expressions of interest sought for LEADER programme in South Kerry
11 Irish Golfers In The Field For Irish Open
Kerry FC Look To Spoil Promotion Party
County Football Championship Gets Underway This Weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus