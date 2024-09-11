Almost 550 homes in Kerry Gaeltacht areas listed on Airbnb while 0 available for long-term rent

Almost 550 houses were listed on Airbnb in Kerry’s Gaeltacht areas this summer, while none were available for long-term rental.

That’s according to investigative journalist Kevin Magee, whose programme on the housing crisis in Irish speaking areas airs tonight on TG4 (at 9.30).

'Níl Aon Tinteán' examines the chronic shortage of long-term rentals in Gaeltacht regions, including two areas in Kerry, Corca Dhuibne and Úibh Ráthaigh (Iveragh).

Mr Magee says in August there were 385 properties listed to let in Corca Dhuibne on Airbnb; 158 were listed on the site in Úibh Ráthaigh.

However, there were no properties available for long term rent in either of these areas.

Kevin Magee believes measure addressing similar issues in Welsh-speaking parts of Wales could be introduced here.