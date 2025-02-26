Advertisement
News

Irish language groups in Kerry say funding deficit will have detrimental impact

Feb 26, 2025 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Irish language groups in Kerry say funding deficit will have detrimental impact
Share this article

A deficit in funding will have a detrimental effect on the Irish language in Kerry in the coming years.

That’s according to Michelle Nic Gabhann, the Irish Language Planning Officer for Tralee.

Protests were held around Ireland this morning over funding cuts to Foras na Gaeilge, which is the public body responsible for promotion of the Irish language.

Advertisement

Irish language groups in Kerry were among those on the streets this morning calling for a reversal of funding cuts recently announced by Foras na Gaeilge, and to increase funding going forward.

Currently, Foras is funded 75% by the government in the republic, and 25% from the government in the north; any increase by one must be matched in proportion by the other.

Speaking at this morning’s protest in Tralee, Barry Ó Siochrú, Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga le Tobar Dhuibhne, explains why they’re taking action.

Advertisement

Michelle Nic Gabhann, Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga i dTrá Lí, says rising costs and a funding deficit are having an impact on efforts to promote the language.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry TD feels row over Dáil speaking time can be easily fixed
Advertisement
Irish language groups in Kerry among those on strike action today
Almost €40,000 awarded to water quality projects in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Tim Moore Memorial Table Quiz, Killarney March 11th
Hugo Keen To Start Final 2 Games
Cork All Star Set For Switch To Kerry Club
Midweek Games in Premier League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus