A deficit in funding will have a detrimental effect on the Irish language in Kerry in the coming years.

That’s according to Michelle Nic Gabhann, the Irish Language Planning Officer for Tralee.

Protests were held around Ireland this morning over funding cuts to Foras na Gaeilge, which is the public body responsible for promotion of the Irish language.

Irish language groups in Kerry were among those on the streets this morning calling for a reversal of funding cuts recently announced by Foras na Gaeilge, and to increase funding going forward.

Currently, Foras is funded 75% by the government in the republic, and 25% from the government in the north; any increase by one must be matched in proportion by the other.

Speaking at this morning’s protest in Tralee, Barry Ó Siochrú, Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga le Tobar Dhuibhne, explains why they’re taking action.

Michelle Nic Gabhann, Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga i dTrá Lí, says rising costs and a funding deficit are having an impact on efforts to promote the language.