Irish language groups in Kerry among those on strike action today

Feb 26, 2025 09:20 By radiokerrynews
Irish language groups in Kerry among those on strike action today
Irish-language groups in Kerry are among those taking strike action over funding for Foras na Gaeilge.

Over 40 groups are on a half-day strike, calling on governments north and south to reverse funding cuts to the public body responsible for promotion of the Irish language.

These groups are asking both governments to immediately adopt the new funding model for Foras na Gaeilge, proposed by both finance departments and the North South Ministerial Council; this model would allow one government to increase funding without the equivalent from the other.

The groups are also calling for Foras na Gaeilge to be provided with at least the additional €20 million as laid out in the Growth Plan.

Irish language groups involved from Kerry include Cathair Saidhbhín le Gaeilge, Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne, Duchas an Daingean, and Tobar Dhuibhne.

Strike action will take place across the country this morning, including on The Mall in Tralee from 11am.

