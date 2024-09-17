Advertisement
Irish Cancer Society and Original Irish Hotels 8-day charity cycle to stop at seven Kerry hotels

Sep 17, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Irish Cancer Society and Original Irish Hotels 8-day charity cycle to stop at seven Kerry hotels
Gráinne Seoige launches the Original Irish Hotels 8-day charity cycle along the Wild Atlantic Way in aid of Irish Cancer Society
The Original Irish Hotels 8-day charity cycle which starts on Monday the of 30th September, will stop at seven Kerry hotels on route.

The cycle is along the Wild Atlantic Way and is in aid of The Irish Cancer Society.

The 800km cycle will mark the 10-year anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way, celebrating the impact its had on local communities, with a goal to raise €50,000 for The Irish Cancer Society.

In Kerry, cyclists will visit the Sneem Hotel, Parknasilla Resort & Spa, Arbutus Hotel, Randles Hotel, The Victoria and also in Dingle Benners, Ballyseede Castle.

The link to donate is here.

