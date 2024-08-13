People from Kerry diagnosed with cancer urged to take part in research project

Researchers are looking for people from Kerry, who have cancer or who’ve previously had the illness, to take part in research.

The EuCan project is funded by the Irish Cancer Society and is taking place at Trinity College Dublin.

This study focuses on older people or those with a disability who have had to live with the disease.

Those behind the study say people with an intellectual or physical disability, or over the age of 65, can have their cancer diagnosed at a later stage and therefore have poorer outcomes.

This study will look at the reasons why this occurs and will aim to improve the cancer outlook for these groups.

Shauna Walsh is a member of the TCD research team.

She says they want to hear people’s experiences:

Anyone interested in taking part in the study can call 086 196 6824 or email [email protected].