The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is urgently appealing for donors as supplies are currently very low.

The IBTS says it's vital that eligible donors make an appointment to attend upcoming clinics to meet hospital demands.

The next Kerry clinic will take place in Castleisland Community Centre on November 3rd and 4th.

Appointments can be made by calling 1800 222 111.

Further information can he found here.