Irish Blood Transfusion service holding emergency donation clinic this Sunday

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is appealing for donors as supplies are currently very low.

The IBTS are holding an extra emergency blood donation clinic this Sunday in Listowel and urge as many eligible donors as possible to attend.

The clinic will take place in the Listowel Arms Hotel from 11.45 to 3pm on Sunday and also on Monday afternoon from 4.45 to 8pm

Advertisement

They have extra staff on duty taking calls for appointments today and tomorrow.

Appointments can be made by calling 1800 222 111