Ireland's oldest person who grew up in Killarney dies at 109

Sep 6, 2023 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Ireland's oldest person who grew up in Killarney dies at 109
Ireland's oldest person,  Máirín Hughes, has died at the age of 109.

Born in Belfast in May 1914, she grew up in Killarney and remembers young men leaving to serve on the Western Front during the First World War.

During the War of Independence, her family moved outside of the town because of "all the uproar", as she described it.

Máirín's maiden name was Sheehan; her father Liam came from Newmarket and her mother, Annie Dineen, from Rathmore.

She attended UCC in the 1930s and later worked in the university's medical laboratory.

Speaking on her birthday earlier this year, she spoke about her memories of the British leaving Ireland.

