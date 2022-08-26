Advertisement
Ireland’s oldest man will be laid to rest in Killarney today

Aug 26, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Ireland's oldest man will be laid to rest in Killarney today
A Killarney man, who was Ireland’s oldest man, will be laid to rest today.

Michael J O’Connor, who was born in Glencar, passed away on Sunday at the age of 108.

Mr O’Connor survived the Spanish flu, which he contracted as a young boy, and the sinking of his ship by a German U-Boat during the Second World War.

His requiem Mass will take place in St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney at 10.30am.

He’ll be laid to rest afterwards in Aghadoe cemetery.

His funeral details can be seen his full here.

