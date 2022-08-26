Ireland’s oldest man will be laid to rest in Killarney today

A Killarney man, who was Ireland’s oldest man, will be laid to rest today.

Michael J O’Connor, who was born in Glencar, passed away on Sunday at the age of 108.

Mr O’Connor survived the Spanish flu, which he contracted as a young boy, and the sinking of his ship by a German U-Boat during the Second World War.

His requiem Mass will take place in St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney at 10.30am.

He’ll be laid to rest afterwards in Aghadoe cemetery.

