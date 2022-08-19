Michael J. O'Connor, Muckross, Killarney and formerly of Glencar and Limerick,

Peacefully in his 109th year, Michael J., Killarney, Glencar and Limerick, ex Marconi Company at Sea, Merchant Navy and The Irish Aviation Authority.

Predeceased by his wife Joan (McTernan), his siblings Tim, Deo. Diarmuid and Muareen, his sons-in-law Fern and Joe and his utterly adored grandson Meredith.

Deeply missed by his daughters Maureen (Lulling), Avril (O'Keeffe) and Teresina (Gallagher), his sons Michael and Meredith, sons-in-law Denis, daughters-in-law Ann and Lynda, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

He lived a full and extraordinary life, well lived and well enjoyed.

"Deo Gratias"

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning in St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney at 10.30am, followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Michael J. O'Connor will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral . No flowers by request, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.