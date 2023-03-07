Ireland South MEP warns loss of potential off-shore wind farms energy

An Ireland South MEP says the process of developing off-shore wind farms needs to be sped up.

Public consultation meetings about these plans have been taking place in Kerry over the last number of days.

This comes as Fenit has been flagged as a potential base of operation and maintenance for these farms.

The planning process is still in the early stages, but MEP Billy Kelleher says there is huge potential in off-shore wind farm industry in Ireland.

He states, however, there is a risk of losing it due to delays lack of infrastructure and staff shortages.